Left ready to talk to regional parties on anti-BJP front govt

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The CPI Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers.

The General Secretary of CPI S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties do understand that regional outfits would play an important role as neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre.

"So, in that case, regional parties have to play a role," Reddy told PTI.

"The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front," he said.

"We are ready to discuss with them (regional parties) together and decide the things," the veteran communist leader added.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:51 IST

