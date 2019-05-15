Left ready to talk to regional parties on anti-BJP front govt

-
ALSO READ
Cong needs to be more accommodating towards partners: Left leader
Impact of parties other than big four to be limited in Maha
Left Front can't accept Cong's unjustified demands on seat sharing in WB: CPI
CPI(M) poised to win two seats in Rajasthan
Opposition leaders anti-BJP, but unwilling to adjust, sacrifice seats to defeat it: Sudhakar Reddy
-
The CPI Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers.
The General Secretary of CPI S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties do understand that regional outfits would play an important role as neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre.
"So, in that case, regional parties have to play a role," Reddy told PTI.
"The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front," he said.
"We are ready to discuss with them (regional parties) together and decide the things," the veteran communist leader added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU