Left ready to talk to regional parties on anti-BJP front govt

The CPI Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers.

The of CPI S said the left parties do understand that regional outfits would play an important role as neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre.

"So, in that case, regional parties have to play a role," Reddy told

"The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front," he said.

"We are ready to discuss with them (regional parties) together and decide the things," the added.

