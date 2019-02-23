Leopard on prowl in human habitat in TN captured

A 6-year-old leopard, which has been causing panic among people after straying into some villages on the city outskirts, was trapped early Saturday, forest department sources said.

The carnivore had preyed on livestock such as goats and cow in some houses in and around Alandurai, they said.

Based on a complaint from the villagers, the department had set up a cage to trap the animal at Perumal Kovilpathi, 20 days ago, forest department sources said.

The which fell into the cage early this morning is being shifted to in district, they said.

