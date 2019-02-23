JUST IN
Fire erupts at parking lot of Aero India show, 100 cars gutted

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

A major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of the Yelahanka Air Force station, where the 12th edition of Aero India is underway, official sources said here.

No casualties were reported, they said.

"#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported.Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi said in a tweet.

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals and those visiting Aero India on its fourth day.

On Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, two aircraft of the IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran had crashed, after grazing each other mid-air, near here.

A pilot was killed and two others were injured in the accident.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 13:55 IST

