Actor-comic Brody Stevens dead

Actor- has died. He was 48.

Stevens, who was a regular at comedy clubs and a in many film and television productions, passed away Friday.

His representatives confirmed the to Deadline in a statement but did not provide the cause or location of death.

" was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community. He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed," the statement read.

As an actor, appeared in comedies such as "Road to Park City", "The Hangover", "Due Date" and "The Hangover Part II".

He began his stand-up career in Los Angeles, then moved to Seattle, where he started in a public access television show with Teina Manu called " and Teina".

The later moved to before returning to and resuming his work on the comedy scene.

appeared on a host of shows during his career, including "Late Night With Conan O'Brien", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn", among others.

In 2013, he taped a live comedy set at The Royale Theater in for the second season of Comedy Central's "The Half Hour". Stevens later starred in and produced a documentary comedy series for HBO, titled "Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!".

He recently travelled the country performing on the Oddball Comedy Tour headlined by Dave Chappelle.

Fellow comedians and actors Bob Saget, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and Whitney Cummings, among others, mourned his death on

Saget wrote, " ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul. @BrodyismeFriend."



"RIP Nobody else was like him, on or off stage. Seeing him was always a joy. We'll miss you Brody," Nanjiani tweeted.

"I love you so much Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered," Cummings tweeted.

Amid reports that Stevens' death was a suicide, Oswalt reached out to people with a message on mental health awareness.

"If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can't stand this," he wrote.

McKay remembered the actor-comic as a "hilarious, original and genuine" person.

"Anyone who feels themselves caught or in a hopeless place please, please reach out for help. Things can and will change. #RIPBrodyStevens," the filmmaker wrote.

