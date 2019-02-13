Lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by CAG report on Rafale: Jaitley

Jaitley Wednesday said the lies of the and opposition parties stand exposed by the CAG report on Rafale, which reaffirms the dictum that truth shall prevail.

The (CAG) report on Rafale, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the deal negotiated by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86 per cent cheaper than what was negotiated by the UPA in 2007.

"It cannot be that the is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate" the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum," Jaitley said in a series of tweet.

He said, the CAG report outlines that 2016 deal terms were lower in terms of price, faster in terms of delivery, while ensuring better maintenance and lower escalation.

"The lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by the CAG Report. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation?," he questioned in the tweet.

