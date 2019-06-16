Life, Philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev discussed

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Saturday organized a seminar on the "Life And Philosophy of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji" here to spread the message of peace, service, harmony and humanity.

Attended by the members of all faiths, the event was held prior to the nationwide celebration of the 550th birth

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Roop Singh, Chief Secretary, SGPC, Amritsar Sahib, said "With long ties of cultural and business exchanges, Kolkata has held a very special place in heart of the Sikh Community. There is a thriving Sikh community here. Kolkata was also the venue for release of the Bengali translation of the Holy Granth Sahib."



The organisers hoped the event will spread the Guru's message of peace, service, harmony and humanity.

"June 15 is a very significant date for our community. The foundation stone of Sri Akal Takht was laid by Sri Guru Har Gobind Sahib ji on this day in 1606," said Sardar Taranjit Singh, Chancellor, JIS University, Kolkata.

According to Dr Jaspal Singh, former Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala, Guru Nanak re-energized many personalities. The Granth Sahib is infused with 31 ragas and was influenced by and Jaidev of Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore was a strong proponent of the Sikh faith and respected its universality of brotherhood.

Sardar Tarlochan Singh, Former Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, requested the members of Sikh community in Kolkata to spread the message of Guru Nanak Dev ji through interactions with people of other faiths.

