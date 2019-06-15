Spanish woman raped in Gurgaon, accused arrested

A 23-year-old Spanish woman was allegedly raped in phase 1 here by a man who befriended her on social media, police said on Saturday.

The woman reached Guragon from a couple of weeks ago to get internship with a multinational company. She was looking for a rented accommodation and had shared a post on in this regard.

The accused, Ajanya Nath, a resident of in contacted her over and offered assistance in finding a rented flat.

Nath befriended her on the and invited the woman to a dinner party at a rented flat in phase 3 on June 14, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of

"When she reached at the flat, Nath allegedly raped her. The woman reached civil hospital. When she was questioned by doctors, she narrated her ordeal. The civil hospital doctors informed about the incident," Bokan said.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, a police team immediately scanned profile and mobile phone of the woman using which it gathered some clue including the name and address of the accused.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his home and he was nabbed, Bokan said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and criminal conspiracy, Bokan added.

