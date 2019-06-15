IAF chief presents his 'wings' to 'Sword of Honour' recipient at AFA

Graduating G Navin Kumar on Sunday received a special keepsake from Marshal B S Dhanoa -- the chief's 'wings'.

Reddy, who received the for standing first in overall merit in the Pilots' Course, is among the 152 flight cadets who graduated as flying officers from the Academy, Dundigal on Saturday.

Dhanoa presented 'wings' worn by him to recipient and first in order of Navin at Academy in Dundigal, a said.

He gave his 'wings' ahead of his retirement slated in September.

and Flying Officer were awarded President's Plaque for being first in overall merit in navigation and ground duty branches, the IAF said.

During his address at the Air Force Academy, Dhanoa said the institution has always been close to his heart since he graduated from there 41 years ago.

The IAF also reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade at the Academy. He exhorted the cadets to have high professional competence and be a of men at the same time.

A total of 152 flight cadets, including 24 women, graduated as Flying Officers of the IAF. The flight cadets, who were commissioned, include a woman named Anjali, in fighter branch.

