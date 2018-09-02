Light rainfall brings mercury down in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning after light rains lashed several parts of the city, with the minimum settling at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The pleasant conditions continued due to sporadic rainfall in various parts of the national capital later in the day, bringing the maximum to 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, till 5.30 PM there was 35.9 mm of rainfall in the city. This also led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

The maximum and minimum humidity was recorded at 100 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively.

For tomorrow, the Met department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rains or thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy rains had lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city.

The minimum was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum had settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)