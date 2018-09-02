'Manimahesh Yatra suspended as woman dies in landslide

Landslides, which led to the death of a women, have forced suspension of the sacred Manimahesh pilgrimage in district of

The yatra was temporarily halted due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Bharmour and surrounding areas, Superintendent of Police Dr. told on Sunday.

A lady was killed on her way to Manimahesh, situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet at the foot of the Kailash peak (18,564 feet), in the landslide at Sundrasi, she said, adding that the deceased has not been identified so far.

Pilgrims in large number from various states have reached the base camp of the yatra at Bharmaur in view of the Janmashtami festival, she said, adding they have been temporarily stopped.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers on the way, the said, adding heli-taxis between Bharmaur and Gauri Kund had to be suspended today due to bad weather.

As a result, the pilgrims had to trek 13 kilometres to reach Manimahesh from Hadsar.

The official yatra this year will begin tomorrow and end on September 3 to 17, a said, adding the pilgrims started converging at since last one month.

