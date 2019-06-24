Light rains likely in Delhi in the next 24 hours

The mercury in the national capital Monday dropped several notches owing to light rainfall, easterly winds and a western disturbance.

The city recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 78 percent, according to the office.

The stations at Lodhi Road and the Ridge recorded traces of rainfall.

Moisture-laden easterly winds are moving towards and a western disturbance is also affecting activity in the hills and the northern plains, including the Delhi- region, said Kuldeep Shrivastava, a at (IMD).

Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three to four days, he said.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said a thundercloud over is moving towards and light rain is likely in the next 24 hours which will keep the mercury in check.

Light rain activity will continue in patches for another two-three days. Thereafter, the temperatures will rise slightly, at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palwat said.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday. The city is likely to witness light rain, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

