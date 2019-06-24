TN CM seeks Modi's intervention on Mekedatu issue

The government Monday sought the Centre's 'urgent' interevention on the reservoir issue, saying seeking environmental clearance for the project was in violation of an award of the Cauvery Water disputes tribunal and a judgment.

In a letter to Narendra Modi, Chief K Palaniswami requested him to direct the Ministry of Environment, to "reject outright" Karnataka's proposal.

Palaniswami sought Modi's "urgent personal intervention" to deny permission to the proposal of Karnataka's Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Niyamita seeking environmental clearance for the Balancing Reservoir and Drinking water project.

The neighbouring state seeking such clearance was in "utter violation" of the final order of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal and a judgment of the apex court in February 2018, he said.

Palaniswami said the government has been conveying its strong objections and been urging the Centre to reject outright and return the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project.

The proposed project was not in conformity with the final order of the tribunal and the top court judgment, since it is not a designated reservoir for the release of water from to in terms of the tribunal's final order as modified by the apex court, he said.

has also not obtained prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin states, he added.

Cauvery being a deficit basin, construction of any such project in any place by upper riparian states would drastically affect the lower riparian states in getting due share of water, he said.

The said he mentioned these facts in a memoraundum submitted to Modi during their meeting in on June 15.

He requested the to direct the ministry to issue instructions to authorities concerned not to consider Karnataka's proposal for grant of terms of reference to obtain environmental clearance for the project.

"Further, the Ministry of may be directed to advise the central water commission to reject outright and return the DPR of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project of Karnataka and also not to accord any clearance to the above project without obtaining the prior concurrence of government of Tamil Nadu and of other co-basin states," he added.

Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy had recently met Minister and sought early nod for the proposed Rs 5,912-crore reservoir in Mekedatu on the

Kumaraswamy has said there was no need to seek consent from Tamil Nadu for the proposed project.

