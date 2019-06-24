I&B Ministry to bring out Hindi adaptation of 'Geet Ramayana'

The Ministry of will bring out a Hindi adaptation of the 'Geet Ramayana' -- a collection of 56 Marathi language songs chronologically describing events from the Ramayana.

The decision to publish the Hindi adaptation by Datta was taken by I&B at a meeting held on Monday, an official statement said.

The decision was also communicated by Javadekar, through letters, to AYUSH Shripad Naik, Chief Devendra Fadnavis, Pramod and

was broadcast by the All Radio, Pune, in 19551956. It was acclaimed for its lyrics, music and singing.

Written by G D Madgulkar and composed by Phadke, is considered a "milestone of Marathi light music" and the "most popular" Marathi version of Ramayana, the statement said.

