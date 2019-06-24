Reports: 2 fighter jets collide over northeastern Germany

German media are reporting that two air force jets have collided in the northeast of the country.

The dpa agency quoted the interior ministry of state as confirming the crash of two jets Monday.

Local radio reports that the aircraft collided shortly before 2 pm (1200 GMT) near There was conflicting information about whether the pilots ejected.

A video posted online shortly after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.

couldn't immediately confirm the incident.

