US soldier killed in 'apparent insider attack' in Kabul: NATO

One US soldier was killed and another wounded in an "apparent insider attack" in on Saturday, NATO said, in the latest such assault on international forces in

"Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," said in a statement. The attacker was killed by "other Afghan forces", it added.

The wounded soldier was flown to Bagram Airfield north of the Afghan capital where he was receiving medical treatment. He was in a "stable condition".

An investigation into the incident was under way, the statement said. The identity of the dead soldier was not immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)