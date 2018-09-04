Libya says death toll from Tripoli clashes climbs to 50

The death toll from fighting between rival armed groups in Libya's capital has climbed to at least 50 people including civilians, authorities said Tuesday, as the UN mission stepped up efforts to a cease-fire.

Fighting erupted last week when the Seventh Brigade, militias which hail from Tarhouna, a town about 40 miles (60 kilometers) south of Tripoli, attacked southern neighbourhoods of the capital.

The Revolutionaries' Brigades and the militias which support the Tripoli-based UN-backed government have come to the city's defence.

At least 138 people, including civilians, have since been wounded, the said in a statement.

slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew ruler and led to his death. The country is currently governed by rival authorities in and the country's east, each of which are backed by an array of militias.

Other armed groups have carved out fiefdoms across the country, with many profiting from smuggling and extortion.

The in has voiced concern about the impact of the fighting on migrants and internally displaced people.

said Tuesday that some of the nearly 8,000 arbitrarily detained migrants are trapped in detention centres in areas where fighting has taken place, without access to or medical treatment.

She said at least 21 civilians have been killed, including two women and two children since August 26.

Also on Tuesday, the called on parties to the fighting to "spare civilians and and allow safe passage for those seeking refuge in safer areas".

The clashes have forced the UN-backed government to declare a state of emergency in and around Tripoli, saying the fighting is "an attempt to derail peaceful political transition" in the country.

The government said it "could not remain silent over the attacks on Tripoli and its suburbs, which is a violation of security in the capital and of citizens' safety".

Mohamed Buisier, a political analyst, said the fighting was expected as the armed groups protecting the government in Tripoli were getting "larger portions of financial incentives."



"This is a normal thing after years of failure...We are in a new phase where nobody can strip the militias from their arms. needs an international peace-keeping force," he said.

The UN mission in has been preparing for a meeting between the warring parties in an effort to put an end to the fighting.

It called on "the various concerned parties" to meet on Tuesday for an "urgent dialogue on the security situation" in Tripoli.

