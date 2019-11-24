Literature festival to celebrate Indian languages

Nearly 300 authors and speakers of Hindi and other languages from various parts of the country are likely to attend the third edition of Parallel literature festival (PLF) to be held at Jawahar Kala Kendra here in February, the organisers announced on Sunday.

Beginning on February 21, the literature festival will invite authors of Hindi and other Indian languages from across the country including Hindi author Leeladhar Mandloi, journalist-writer Uday Prakash, Vyas Samman-awardee Mamta Kaliya, and poet-lyricist Irshad Kamil among others.

"The event is aimed at promoting authors of Hindi and other languages. We will organise various sessions on literature, art, culture, drama, film, environment and other social issues during the festival," Ish Madhu Talwar, festival convenor, said.

The three-day festival will also witness sessions by writers Gaurav Solanki, Ramkumar Singh, Neetu Mukul, Jitendra Bhatia, along with Assamese writer-poet Kavita Karmakar



and Jamuna Bini from Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival will come to an end on February 23.

