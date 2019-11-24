JUST IN
Govt extends ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB for five more years for its involvement in a series of violent activities, including killings, extortion and for joining hands with anti-India forces.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) has been indulging in illegal and violent activities intending to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate Bodoland.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the National Democratic Front of Bodoland, along with all its groups, factions and front organisations, as an "unlawful association", the notification said.

A Home Ministry official said the ban comes into effect immediately and it will continue for five years.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 15:35 IST

