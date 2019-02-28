Will Smith not returning for 'Suicide Squad' sequel

will not be returning for the sequel of his 2016 DC- film "Suicide Squad".

The 50-year-old actor, who played Deadshot in the David Ayer-directed film, exited the sequel due to scheduling issues. His departure from the project was amicable, reported Variety.

The sequel, which is being branded as a relaunch, will be directed by

The film would mark Gunn's return to the director's after sacked him from "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on

"Suicide Squad" featured the characters of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, The Joker, and Killer Croc, who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter prison sentences.

and are attached as producers. and are acting as producers.

The film is slated to be released in August 2021.

