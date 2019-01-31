Liverpool held in title blow, Chelsea humiliated

wasted a chance to take complete control of the title race as earned a 1-1 draw against the leaders, while Chelsea's bid for a top-four finish was rocked by a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Bournemouth.

After second-placed Manchester City lost at on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp's side would have moved seven points clear at the top with a win over

But Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had to settle for a frustrating draw on Wednesday that left them five points ahead of champions City.

"We put under pressure but we were unlucky with the goal in the last second before half-time. You have to take it how it is," Klopp said.

Following a warm-weather training break in Dubai, were ahead in the third minute at snowy Anfield.

Senegal wriggled through the Leicester defence and slotted a clinical finish into the far corner for his 11th goal of the season.

Liverpool's quickest league goal since April 2016 had the belting out songs of praise for their former Rafael Benitez, who masterminded Newcastle's victory against City.

But quickly lost their rhythm and Leicester defender punished sloppy marking from to meet Ben Chilwell's header with a close-range finish on the of half-time.

Liverpool appealed in vain for what looked a clear penalty when Naby Keita went down under a challenge from

"It was probably the clearest penalty situation we have had. You will have to ask the ref why he didn't give it," Klopp fumed on BT Sport.

It took a superb save from Alisson Becker to stop scoring an own goal as Liverpool were forced to settle for a point that gave City fresh hope.

At Dean Court, Chelsea suffered a second successive defeat that left their bid to qualify for under severe threat.

The Blues, winners in just one of their last four league games, drop down to fifth place -- below Arsenal on goals scored -- with Manchester United only two points behind in sixth.

"We reacted very badly. We stopped being a team. Everybody tried to solve the problem in an individual way. I can't understand why after a good first half," Chelsea said.

"Maybe it's my fault because I'm not able to motivate this group of players. I don't know why. I have to understand very soon." Not for the first time this season, Sarri's team lacked a cutting edge, even with making his debut following the Argentine striker's loan move from Juventus.

Bournemouth made them pay in the 47th minute when Josh converted a pass.

Brooks added to Sarri's woes in the 63rd minute as the eased past the flat-footed to lash in the second goal.

Chelsea's fans were furious, chanting "you don't know what you're doing" at Sarri when he substituted Higuain.

But the misery wasn't over for Chelsea, who conceded again in the 75th minute when struck, before netted in stoppage time to condemn the west Londoners to their heaviest league loss in over two decades.

Tottenham staged a late fightback to close the gap on Manchester City to two points with a 2-1 win over Watford.

After a miserable week that saw Tottenham knocked out of the FA and League Cups, Mauricio Pochettino's third-placed side lifted the gloom at Wembley. Watford took the lead in the 38th minute after the latest mistake from error-prone keeper

Lloris completely missed his attempt to catch a corner and Watford defender headed into the empty net.

But was back in the Tottenham side for the first time since January 13, having missed three games while on duty for at the Asia Cup.

Son spared Tottenham further indignity as he pounced to drive in the 80th-minute equaliser.

completed the turnaround when he headed the 87th-minute winner from a Danny Rose cross.

rescued a crucial 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, who had goalscorer sent off at St Mary's.

