Lloris salvages Spurs a point against Arsenal

saved a last-minute penalty from as Tottenham avoided a third straight defeat and claimed a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Saturday's derby.

Arsenal led early on through Aaron Ramsey's well-taken goal, but Harry Kane's contentious penalty 16 minutes from time ensured third-placed Spurs maintain a four-point lead over the Gunners in the fight for top-four finish.

Manchester United can overtake Arsenal and move into fourth with victory over at Old Trafford later on Saturday.

Unai Emery's men will reflect on a missed opportunity to inflict further pain on a Spurs side that had lost to and Chelsea in the past week.

Emery made a number of big calls with his starting line-up with dropped to the bench alongside even though both scored in Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth.

was instead handed the task of leading the line and the Frenchman spurned a big chance inside three minutes when he skewed his shot wide with just international teammate Lloris to beat.

Lacazette has edged ahead of in Emery's pecking order thanks to his superior link-up play and that showed in Arsenal's opener.

Davinson Sanchez misjudged his header from a long ball forward and with one touch Lacazette sent Ramsey in the clear.

The Welshman has already signed a pre-contract deal to join Juventus next season, but at the stadium where he scored the winner in two finals for the Gunners, he left the Arsenal support with another memory to cherish by coolly rounding Lloris before slotting into the empty net.

Spurs started like a side short on confidence, but they slowly wrestled control back and only the offside flag and in the Arsenal goal denied them an equaliser.

Kane sent a thumping header into the top corner from Christian Eriksen's free-kick but was ruled offside.

The same two players combined a minute before the break as this time Kane's scooped pass picked out the Dane who shot too close to the advancing Leno. However, the German then made a remarkable stop to turn Moussa Sissoko's follow-up effort behind.

Lacazette passed up another big chance at the start of the second period when he again failed to hit the target at the end of a well-worked Arsenal move before being hooked for Aubameyang just before the hour mark.

The former striker's reaction to being replaced suggests Emery still has a tough task to keep both his star forwards happy.

Emery also has work to do at the other end of the field as Arsenal remain without a clean sheet away from home in the this season, although there was plenty of controversy about Spurs' equaliser.

Shkodran Mustafi was guilty of a push on Kane's back, but the England should have been flagged offside before referee pointed to the spot. Kane dusted himself down and slotted home his 22nd goal of the season.

Arsenal had a huge chance to land a significant psychological blow to Spurs' season and secure their first away win against top six opposition in the since January 2015 when Aubameyang went down under Sanchez's challenge late on.

However, Aubameyang's poor penalty was saved by Lloris and produced a stunning last-ditch challenge to deny the striker in the scramble that followed.

Arsenal played the final seconds with 10 men when was sent-off for a late lunge on Danny Rose, but for the first time this season Spurs drew to remain in the driving seat for football next season.

