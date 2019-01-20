Arsenal beat toothless Chelsea to blow Champions League chase open

Arsenal blew the race for a top-four finish wide open as first-half goals from and saw the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-0 at the

Chelsea remain in pole position for a return to football next season in fourth, but are now just three points ahead of Arsenal and a surging Manchester United, who beat Brighton earlier on Saturday to stretch Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning streak to seven games in all competitions.

Maurizio Sarri's men risk being caught after a fourth defeat in 11 league matches that underlined the need for a striker, as the club close in on signing on loan from Juventus.

Sarri again opted to start without a recognised centre-forward, with a largely anonymous Eden Hazard preferred in middle of a front three against an Arsenal defence that had kept just one clean sheet since September.

By contrast Arsenal boss Unai Emery's selection was vindicated, with on the bench for the whole match and a switch to a 4-4-2 that allowed Lacazette and to form a potent partnership up front.

Aubameyang should have opened the scoring after just five minutes when perfectly picked out by Lacazette's low cross, but he dragged his shot wide.

then produced a brilliant save to deny Koscielny from point-blank range, but it counted for little as from the resulting 14th-minute corner Arsenal took a deserved lead.

Lacazette did well to stay on his feet as he skipped past and before smashing the ball past Kepa at his near post.

Aubameyang should have doubled Arsenal's lead moments later but fired too close to Kepa when clean through.

Chelsea's start was horribly reminiscent of the 3-1 defeat at Tottenham in November that began their dip in form after a fine start to Sarri's reign at

However, Arsenal's defence remained vulnerable when put under pressure and Pedro could have levelled when his lob over shaved the outside of the post.

Aubameyang came close again, this time in spectacular fashion with an overhead kick that flew inches wide with Kepa beaten.

Chelsea were repeatedly caught out by Arsenal's well-worked set-pieces and paid for it again, albeit in fortunate fashion for the Gunners, six minutes before the break.

Sead Kolasinac headed down Lucas Torreira's free-kick into the path of and his cross picked out the unmarked Koscielny.

The mistimed his header, but the ball bounced in off his shoulder for his first goal since he ruptured his Achilles in April.

Chelsea could have got a foothold in the game before half-time as David Luiz's header came back off the post.

But in keeping with so many of their performances of late, Chelsea created little thereafter despite dominating possession.

was given a warm welcome back to the Emirates when he entered as a substitute, but even with the French international as a focal point, the visitors were toothless.

Sarri will hope Higuain, who scored 38 goals when the pair first worked together at Napoli in the 2015/16 season, is the answer.

