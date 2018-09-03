Local poll results in Karnataka show people's continued support for BJP: Shah

today thanked voters in for their "continued support" for the party after results of the local body elections were announced and claimed that the outcome highlighted people's dissatisfaction against the "unholy alliance" between the (Secular) and the

Taking a dig at the alliance, he dubbed it opportunistic and said it would not come in the way of and the (BJP) working for the betterment of the state.

"I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of for their trust and continued support for the BJP. I want to assure the people of that this opportunistic alliance in state won't come in the way of PM @narendramodi and BJP working for the betterment of the state," Shah tweeted.

He termed his party's performance as "stupendous".

"Overwhelming support for BJP and decline in & JDS seats reflects the dissatisfaction among people of Karnataka against this unholy alliance," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)