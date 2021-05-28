Lockdown to be lifted gradually in Delhi from Monday, says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Friday said has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually.

He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended.

"At a meeting of Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers," he said.

It has been decided to open factories and allow construction activities, Kejriwal said.

Every week, based on experts' and public opinion, the government will continue the unlock process, he said.

"After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn't mean the fight has ended.The situation is under control for now. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 1.5 percent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)