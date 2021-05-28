Japan to provide additional ventilators, oxygen concentrators to India

-
ALSO READ
UK to send vital medical equipment to India to fight against Covid crisis
282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait arrives in India
700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators arrive in India from Ireland
Covid-19: Delhi sees surge in demand for oximeters, oxygen concentrators
France to send crucial medical supplies for India to fight Covid-19 crisis
-
Japan on Friday decided to help India with additional ventilators and oxygen concentrators through United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
"Japan has decided to provide additional 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators to India through UNOPS. The number of cases are declining, but we can't let our guard down. We remain committed to helping our friends in India. #FightCOVID #JapanIndia," tweeted Embassy of Japan in India.
"The ventilators Japan had announced to provide to the Indian people have just arrived in India! We hope these ventilators will help as many people's lives as possible," added the embassy.
Many countries, including Japan, US, UK, Russia have come forward to provide India with COVID-19 assistance in its fight against the pandemic.
The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU