Lockers of Punjab National Bank found broken; cash, valuables

Five lockers of a on a highway here was found broken open and cash and other valuables stolen Monday, police said.

The theft came to light when the employees of Punjab National Bank turned up for work this morning and informed the police about it.

Quoting bank officials, police said cash and valuables in the lockers had been taken away, adding their value was yet to be ascertained.

Account holders thronged the branch anxious to know about the safety of their cash and jewels.

The culprits had gained entry into the by drilling a hole through the wall of an adjacent school, they said.

The burglars used to open the lockers after snapping the power supply to the alarm, they added.

Police are reviewing the CCTV camera footage to identify the gang members.

It may be recalled thata gang had looted Rs 25 lakh from of the same branch in 2013.

