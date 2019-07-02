Lok Sabha secretariat organises orientation programme for new MPs

The Lok Sabha secretariat is organising a four-day orientation programme starting Wednesday for newly elected members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

A host of leaders from both Houses of Parliament, including BJP president Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will address the MPs.

The programme is being organised by the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training (BPST) in Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Inaugural function of the programme will be held on July 3, where Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will address the new members, the secretariat said in a statement.

Honorary Advisor of BPST Raghunandan Sharma and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava will also be present at the event.

On July 4, Amit Shah will address the MPs on the topic of "How to be an effective parliamentarian?". It will be followed by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's talk on the subject Parliamentary Questions and Procedural Devices to Raise Matters in the House.

In the third sitting of the orientation programme which will be held on July 9, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and Bhartruhari Mahtab will address the MPs.

On the last day, July 10, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Meenakashi Lekhi will address the members.

The Joint Secretaries concerned of the Lok Sabha Secretariat will also apprise the members on their respective departments.

