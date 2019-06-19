Will run House impartially, safeguard interests of all members: LS speaker

Newly-elected on Wednesday said he will run the House in an impartial manner, while asserting that the should not be biased.

Addressing the House after being unanimously elected as the speaker, Birla assured the members that he will preside over the proceedings in accordance with rules and regulations and "safeguard the interests of the members irrespective of the strength of their parties in the House".

Praising for running a transparent government, the said he expects the " to be more responsible and answerable in the House".

Everyone should be heard and the should respond to them, he added.

Seeking cooperation from all the members for a smooth functioning of the House, Birla said they should raise the questions and issues that come under the ambit of the central

"I have been a member like you from 2014 to 2019. And here, we should raise the issues which matter to the last person standing in the row," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)