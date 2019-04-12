Manipal PROlearn partners with HackerU to launch cyber-security programme

Manipal PROlearn, a leading professional learning platform and a division of (MaGE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HackerU, the world's leading cyber- training company, to launch a Cyber- Certification Programme.

The tie-up aims at skilling professionals in the domain, as per the global industry standards and bridge the huge demand for trained cyber- professionals. The program has been developed in with more emphasis in cyber-security.

"The demand for cyber-security professionals is growing at an exponential rate but, the availability of talent is still scarce. As leaps ahead to ramp up its digital infrastructure, the relevance of cyber-security will increase manifold, especially in view of increasing number of cashless transactions and mobile banking", said Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, MaGE.

"For industries, cyber-security has emerged as a key area of priority, as threats emerge from multiple fronts. Our new offering, with the much coveted HackerU, is a one-of-its-kind programme in that shall enable professionals in to remain ahead of the curve," he added.

"There is a global shortfall of cyber-security professionals in the world and a big part of the global tech workforce is from India and so we feel, training the Indian workforce to fill this gap in cyber-security was necessary. We are happy to have found a perfect partner in Manipal PROlearn to take this forward", said Gil Adani, Global CEO, on HackerU's first exclusive tie-up with an Indian educational institute.

The program intends to provide assured placement assistance for students who complete it successfully. It will be delivered in two modes - the classroom mode (in to start with) will be a four-month program. The targeted towards working professionals will be an 11-month program. The learners will be trained on cyber-security offence and trained for OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional) certification - a premium global cyber-security certification.

An estimate by suggests that India shall need over one million cyber-security professionals by 2020. The program aims at preparing trained professionals for the 'Digital Era.'

