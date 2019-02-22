5 held for kidnapping boy in Ghaziabad

Five people were arrested on Friday for allegedly a 13-year-old boy, and a portion of the amount paid by the child's father for his release has been recovered from them, police said here.

The boy was kidnapped on February 10 evening when he had gone to a local stationary shop. His parents had lodged a missing person complaint at station, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom, but following negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 10 lakh. The boy was release by the kidnappers on the intervening night of February 14 and 15 upon payment of the ransom, the said.

Acting on a tip off, the kidnappers -- Pramod Jain, Pradeep, Pawan, Pramod Yadav and Sonu Kumar -- were arrested on Friday, and Rs 8 lakh of the amount paid has been recovered, he said.

A car, one motorcycle, three country-made pistols and a stolen mobile phone which the accused had used to make the calls have been seized, police said, adding Pramod Jain, the of the gang, has confessed to their involvement in the

