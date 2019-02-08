Workshop on family planning policy in Parliament

An NGO, which advocates for effective formulation and implementation of gender-sensitive population and health, held a workshop about emerging dimensions of India's population in Parliament.

The workshop was held by (PFI), on an invitation by Speaker Research Initiative, on "India's Population: Emerging Dimensions" on Thursday.

The PFI presented evidence from two recently-concluded studies that analysed health and economic implications of investing in family planning and budgeting and expenditure of family planning activities under the

Speaking at the workshop, Poonam Muttreja, of PFI, said, "Family Planning directly and indirectly impacts all 17 of the sustainable development goals. Advancing and investing in family planning will be one of the primary drivers for translating the development goals of the nation and impacting SDGs."



The workshop was attended by lawmakers, government representatives and academic scholars.

Participants also highlighted the importance of increasing access and availability of family planning methods and shifting focus from terminal methods of contraception to spacing methods.

