'Lovesick and tipsy' man held for bomb threat to planes

: A 24-year-old man, allegedly drunk and lovelorn, was Saturday taken into custody from the airport here after he issued a bomb threat to two Chennai-bound flights, but it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The incident created tension for a while as it happened hours before BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to land at the Rajiv Gandhi international airport.

The 'drunk' K V Vishwanathan working as a sales executive in Secunderabad went up to the CISF personnel and said there were bombs aboard the two planes.

On receipt of information, the CISF and police personnel conducted the checks on the planes and said there were no explosives.

Vishwanathan told the men in khakis that he gave the bomb scare as he was lovesick and drunk.

He was to board a flight to Chennai and has been taken into custody, police said.

A case under "Supression of Unlawful Act Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act" against him has been registered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)