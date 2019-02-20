JUST IN
Low intensity blast in Kalindi Express near Kanpur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A low intensity blast took place on board the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.

The station is about 30 km from Kanpur.

A railway spokesperson said Anti-Terrorism Squad was at the spot and the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

He said prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much. "The plywood sheet of the toilet is damaged," he added.

There was no casualty or injury in the incident, he said, adding that the train will depart after security clearances.

