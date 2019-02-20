Not just cricket, cut off all sporting ties with Pakistan: Ganguly

Former Wednesday called for severing all sporting ties with in the wake of terror attack which left 40 CRPF personnel martyred.

echoed sentiments of his one-time teammate Harbhajan Singh, saying that not playing in one group league tie in the upcoming will not affect India's chances.

However, didn't elaborate whether the protest should be symbolic for one game or should forfeit if they happen to meet in semi-final or final.

"This is a 10-team and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue," Ganguly told India TV.

"I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally I feel a strong message should be sent," Ganguly added.

Ganguly said India should to cut off all ties with the neighbouring country.

"And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, or with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them," Ganguly said.

