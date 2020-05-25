Low-key Eid celebrations in TN

Low-key celebrations marked



Eid-ul-Fitr in Tamil Nadu as the faithful had to confine prayers indoors since mosques are closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Young and old held prayers inside their homes on Monday, with all places of religious worship remaining closed due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As mosques are also not open for congregational prayers in view of the lockdown, jamaths everywhere had sent messages to the people to offer prayers at home.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and a host of leaders extended their Ramzan greetings.

"Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan. The festival is a celebration of sincere devotion, charity, brotherhood and gratitude to the Almighty," Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

"On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, compassion and love," he said.

