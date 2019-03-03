LPG cylinders explode in Birbhum house, no casualty

The wall of a two-storied house collapsed after LPG cylinders kept there exploded at in Sunday, triggering panic in the area.

There was no report of any casualty in the blast.

of Police told reporters that the explosion, which took place around 12:30 noon, was caused by LPG cylinders kept in a room on the first floor of the house.

A fire tender doused the flames which broke out due to the explosion.

Local people claimed that apart from LPG cylinders, firecrackers were also stored in the room but the SP said there was no such information.

The explosion caused collapse of wall in two adjacent rooms of the first floor.

The said, there was no one in the first floor when the explosion occurred.

