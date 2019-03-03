UP to seek Gujarat's support for building massive Ram statue in Ayodhya

The government will sign an agreement with the government seeking technical support for the construction of a massive



statue of Lord in

A cabinet meeting chaired by on Saturday night gave its approval for signing an MOU for guidance and support on technical proposal, design etc, an official said on Sunday.

The cabinet also cleared Rs 200 crore for the preparation of a detailed project report and the acquisition of 28.28 hectares of land identified for setting up the statue by the district magistrate of Ayodhya, the said.

On the lines of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a chief minister-headed trust would oversee the project, he said, adding a high-powered committee will be set up for smooth conduct of the construction work.

The area around the statue will have a digital museum, interpretation centre, library, parking space, food place etc., he added.

Tourism Avinish Awasthi said it will take a minimum of three years to build the statue, which will be financed through corporate social responsibility fund.

"It has been decided that while the government will develop the infrastructure and facilities surrounding the site, CSR funds or donations will be used for the construction of the statue," Awasthi said.

On October 31 last year, had unveiled a 182-metre statue built in honour of near the in Gujarat's district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)