LPG tanker operators commence indefinite strike in southern

Operators of bulk LPG tanker lorries for public sector oil companies Monday launched an indefinite strike pressing various demands.

The call for the strike was given by the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners' Association seeking among others restoration of earlier state-wise tender system for bulk LPG transportation contracts and inducting all quoted and qualified tanker trucks.

According to the association office-bearers, under the state-wise tenders system every tanker lorry under the body used to get the contract for transporting LPG after a new tender was floated in August 2018, nearly 700 tankers of the total 5,500 remain unused.

"Our demand is to include the unused 700 LPG tankers as well," association sources said.

The tanker lorries carry LPG from refineries of the oil marketing companies -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., IndianOil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd -- to the bottling plants across southern states.

