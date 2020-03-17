JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus: Expeditious drug clearances to be given at state level
Business Standard

Bill seeeking extension in upper limit for permitting abortions gets LS nod

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by a voice vote

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament in session
Certain amendments moved by opposition members were defeated

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for "special categories of women" which include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by a voice vote.

Certain amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 20:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU