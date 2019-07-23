Pandemonium in Odisha Assembly demanding CM's resignation over

The Odisha Assembly, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, witnessed pandemonium and was adjourned after opposition parties continued demanding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's resignation over rising incidents of missing children and rape cases.

The issue was raised as soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 am.

But even before Speaker S N Patro asked Panchayati Raj minister Pratap Jena to give a reply, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House and demanded the chief minister's resignation.

The Congress members, who are making a similar demand, shouted slogans while standing near their seats.

The House was adjourned till 3 pm, without conducting business.

"Apart from the chief minister's resignation, we demand a discussion on rising incidents of missing children and rape cases, in the Assembly," BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi told reporters outside the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said that the House was adjourned as the government is afraid of the opposition.

"The chief minister has no moral right to continue in his post in the wake of the twin issues," he said.

Senior BJD MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the opposition should cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

"The state has so many issues to be discussed. The opposition should come forward and cooperate," Mishra said.

Leader of Opposition, Pradipta Kumar Naik, had alleged on Monday that more than 6,000 girls and boys have gone missing from the state within a span of four years while only 40 per cent of them have been traced.

An all-party meeting convened by the speaker on Monday also failed to yield any result as the opposition refused to budge from their demand for Patnaik's resignation.

The BJP members had on Monday staged a sit-in in the well of the House while the Congress members sat on a dharna in the Assembly premises, after staging a walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)