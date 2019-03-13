LS polls: Leave of UP police personnel stopped

-
ALSO READ
UP govt forms SIT to investigate 1984 riots in Kanpur
Bulandshahr violence: CM expresses grief over death of cop, local in clashes
Opposition slams UP budget, terms it directionless and uninspiring
Hooch tragedy: Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for deceased's kin
UP police to establish cyber lab in Luknow
-
The leave of all Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been stopped by the state authorities due to the Lok Sabha election.
According to a directive of the state Director General of Police O P Singh to all the district police chiefs, leave of all types of police personnel is stopped from March 15 till further order in view of the general election.
Leave may be sanctioned by the officers concerned in special cases, the DGP added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU