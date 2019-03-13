Police officers having minimum of 6 months tenure left should be considered for DGP post: SC

The Wednesday clarified its last year order on police reforms and said officers who have a minimum of six months tenure left in service shall be considered for the post of of police (DGP).

A bench headed by said the recommendation for post of DGP by the (UPSC) and preparation of the panel should be purely on the basis of merit.

The apex court passed the verdict on a modification plea filed by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh.

Singh had alleged that the July 3, 2018, directive was being misused by state governments who were ignoring competent senior officers for appointment as DGPs.

The court had in July last year passed a slew of directions on police reforms and restrained all states and Union territories from appointing any as acting DGPs to avoid favouritism and nepotism in such high-level appointments.

