Lt Gen Dhillon takes over as 48th Corps Commander of Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps

Lt Gen has taken over as the 48th Corps of Army's Srinagar-based strategic 15 Corps, which mans the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, a said Saturday.

Lt Gen Dhillon took over the command of the 15 Corps, also called the Chinar Corps, on Friday from Lt Gen A K

"A befitting farewell was given to Lt Gen who has moved to New as Secretary (MS) at the Headquarters," the said.

He said Lt Gen Bhatt's tenure saw many successful operations neutralising the highest number of terrorists in a year over a decade. As many as 259 terrorists were eliminated and other 64 local militants neutralised through apprehensions and surrenders, he added.

"This achievement assumes a greater significance in view of imposition of Non-Initiation of Combat Operations during the holy month of Ramzan, prolonged period of Amarnath Yatra for 60 days and peaceful conduct of Local Urban Bodies and Panchayat elections. Along the Line of Control, the strategy of swift and robust punitive response to Pakistan's ceasefire violations and other provocations proved to be effective," the said.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen complimented all ranks of the for their dedication and thanked the J&K police, CRPF, BSF and other security forces, civil administration and the people for their support.

Lt Gen Dhillon was commissioned in December 1983 and has had an illustrious career spanning 35 years during which he held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments, the spokesman said.

has an incisive understanding of J&K, having served in the state for five tenures since 1988, notable being of the and General Staff of the

A graduate of the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, and the National Defence College, Delhi, Lt Gen Dhillon is credited with important appointments at the Headquarters and instructional appointments at the Infantry School, Mhow, and the Training Team abroad.

Before taking over as the Commander, was tenanting the prestigious appointment of Perspective Planning.

