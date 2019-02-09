Lt Gen Dhillon takes over as 48th Corps Commander of Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps

-
Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has taken over as the 48th Corps Commander of Army's Srinagar-based strategic 15 Corps, which mans the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said Saturday.
Lt Gen Dhillon took over the command of the 15 Corps, also called the Chinar Corps, on Friday from Lt Gen A K Bhatt.
"A befitting farewell was given to Lt Gen Bhatt who has moved to New Delhi as Military Secretary (MS) at the Army Headquarters," the spokesman said.
He said Lt Gen Bhatt's tenure saw many successful operations neutralising the highest number of terrorists in a year over a decade. As many as 259 terrorists were eliminated and other 64 local militants neutralised through apprehensions and surrenders, he added.
"This achievement assumes a greater significance in view of imposition of Non-Initiation of Combat Operations during the holy month of Ramzan, prolonged period of Amarnath Yatra for 60 days and peaceful conduct of Local Urban Bodies and Panchayat elections. Along the Line of Control, the strategy of swift and robust punitive response to Pakistan's ceasefire violations and other provocations proved to be effective," the spokesman said.
In his farewell message, Lt Gen Bhatt complimented all ranks of the Chinar Corps for their dedication and thanked the J&K police, CRPF, BSF and other security forces, civil administration and the people for their support.
Lt Gen Dhillon was commissioned in December 1983 and has had an illustrious military career spanning 35 years during which he held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments, the spokesman said.
The General Officer has an incisive understanding of J&K, having served in the state for five tenures since 1988, notable being Sector Commander of the Rashtiya Rifles and Brigadier General Staff of the Chinar Corps.
A graduate of the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, and the National Defence College, Delhi, Lt Gen Dhillon is credited with important appointments at the Army Headquarters and instructional appointments at the Infantry School, Mhow, and the Indian Army Training Team abroad.
Before taking over as the Chinar Corps Commander, the General Officer was tenanting the prestigious appointment of Director General Perspective Planning.
