Lucknow airport handles nine flights as domestic air travel resumes

Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow handled nine domestic flights with over 800 passengers as the air travel in the country resumed on Monday after a gap of two months.

Domestic and international flight operations were stopped by the Union government in March to check the spread of coronavirus.

The government last week announced the resumption of domestic flight services from May 25 under specific rules and guidelines like a cap on ticket pricing and wearing of face masks by passengers.

The UP government had said air travellers to the state will be home quarantined for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or clear the coronavirus test earlier.

Airport Director AK Sharma told PTI that 355 passengers arrived in three flights on Monday.

Of these, two flights came from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad," he said. Sharma said 452 passenger departed from Lucknow in six flights.

Three flights headed to Delhi and one each to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai," he said, adding that three flights were cancelled.

Sharma said necessary precautions such as thermal screening and social distancing are being taken.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said those arriving in the state will have to stay under home isolation for 14 days.

"On the sixth day from their arrival, one can get themselves tested, and if they are tested negative for COVID-19, their home quarantine will be ended," Prasad added.

