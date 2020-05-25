Scorching heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul hottest at 45.8 deg C

Stifling heat gripped Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana where Narnaul was the hottest place in the two states registering a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 45 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits while Bhiwani recorded a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, too, braved intense heat at 43 degrees C, up five notches against normal limits.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, up by five degrees. Amritsar and Ludhiana too recorded above-normal maximums of 42.8 degrees Celsius and 43.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 42 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits.

According to the MeT department forecast, heat wave conditions will continue to prevail for the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)