Lucy Hale, Robbie Amell to star in 'The Hating Game' adaptation

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Robbie Amell and Lucy Hale are set to headline the big screen adaptation of Sally Thorne's best-selling rom-com, "The Hating Game".

According to Deadline, Hale will play Lucy Hutton, a vintage dress-obsessed, eternally sunny young woman who absolutely cannot stand her work nemesis, the cold, hyper-efficient Josh Templeton (Amell).

"The two engage in a battle of wills, constantly trying to one-up each other as the assistants to the two co-heads of the company where they work. But things get complicated when Lucy finds herself unexpectedly attracted to the last man on earth she ever thought she could like," the plot synopsis read.

Peter Hutchings is directing the film from a script by Christina Mengert.

Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing the project.

