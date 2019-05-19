8 08 per cent polling in 8 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar till 9 am

An estimated 8.08 per cent of the 1,52,52,608 voters had exercised their franchise in the eight seats in on Sunday till 9 am, an said.

Altogether 157 candidates including four Union Ministers are in the fray in the seventh and final phase of polling in

Polling is currently underway in eight constituencies - Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Ara, Buxar, Jehanabad, Sasaram and Karakat.

As per the poll figure released by office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, all the eight constituencies together recorded 8.08 per cent polling till 9 am.

"Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of these constituencies, so far except initial reports of EVM malfunctioning," sources said.

As per reports reaching from district headquarters where voting currently is underway, voting was hampered at few polling stations in Ara, Sasaram, Jehanabad, Pataliputra, Buxar.

sources said the problems with regard to EVMs have been redressed.

Prominent candidates whose electoral fate will be decided in Sunday's polling include - Union Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, his rival Shatrughan Sinha (Patna Sahib), and his RJD rival Misa Bharti (Pataliputra),



(Buxar), Union minister R K (Ara), former and senior (Sasaram) are also in fray in Sunday's polling.

People of all age groups, men or women, were seen standing in long queues at various polling stations in these eight Lok Sabha seats to participate in the biggest festival of world's largest democracy.

Prominent among those who voted in the capital city at different polling stations include - CM Nitish Kumar, his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 PM at all places in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies except 10 assembly constituencies of three lok sabha constituencies of Pataliputra, Sasaram and Karakat where voting would come to an end at 4 pm.

Central para military forces, Bihar Military Police, jawans have been deployed at all 15,811 polling stations eight lok sabha constituencies.

