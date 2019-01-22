Lugovskoy maintains lead, Saurabh Anand shocks Slovakian GM

: Russian GM was in the lead with 6.5 points after the seventh round in the 11th Chennai Open International Grand Master tournament here Tuesday.

The top board game between GMs Lugovskoy and Luka Paichadze ended in a hard fought 56-move draw. The Caro Kann game saw periodical exchange of pieces leaving them out with a ending. The draw was agreed when they reached a position, where neither had chances.

Bihar's Saurabh Anand put it across GM Mikulas Manik of Slovakia, to keep his International Master norm chances alive, winning in 33 moves.

Anand, who came up with an IM norm performance in the recent IIFL Mumbai Open, has remained undefeated against the four titled players he has faced.

Sharing the second spot with six points are Luka Paichadze, (both Georgia), (Russia), (Belarus) and Karthik Venkataraman (India).

Results: Round 7 (Indians unless specified): Maxim Lugovskoy (Rus) 6.5 drew with (Geo) 6, Aleksej Aleksandrov (Blr) 5.5 lost to (Geo) 6, (Rus) 6 beat (Aut) 5, Ivan Popov (Rus) 5.5 drew with N R Vignesh (5.5).

(Rus) 5.5 drew with Erigaisi Arjun (5.5), 5 lost to (Blr) 6, (Vie) 5.5 drew with Nguyen 5.5, Karthik Venkataraman (6) beat P Shyaam Nikhil (5), Saurabh Anand (5.5) beat 4.5.

Round 6: Shyaam Nikhil 5) lost to Lugovskoy 6, Paichadze 5.5 bt Girish A Koushik (4.5), A Ra Harikrishnan (4.5) lost to Aleksandrov 5.5, 5 drew with Karthik Venkataraman (5), Erigaisi Arjun (5) beat A L Muthaiah (4.5), Utkal Ranjan Sahoo (4) lost to Predke 5, (Egy) 4 lost to Pantsulaia (Geo) 5, C Sai Vishwesh (4) lost to Popov (Rus) 5.

