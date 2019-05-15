Drug maker Lupin receives three observations from US health regulator

-
ALSO READ
Lupin's Pithampur facility may face regulatory action, says USFDA
Lupin recalls 43,860 ophthalmic solution bottles in US over impurities
Cipla recalls 4,800 bottles of anti-HIV tablets from American market
Lupin gets USFDA's nod to market its drug for cholesterol lowering
Lupin,Zydus Pharmaceuticals recall products in US, says USFDA report
-
Drug maker Lupin Wednesday said it has received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the inspection at the plant from May 6 to May 15, Lupin said in a statement.
"The inspection at the Aurangabad facility closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily," it added.
Shares of Lupin ended 3.22 per cent lower at Rs 783.10 apiece on wednesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU