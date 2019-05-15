Drug maker Lupin receives three observations from US health regulator

Lupin Wednesday said it has received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.

The (USFDA) carried out the inspection at the plant from May 6 to May 15, Lupin said in a statement.

"The inspection at the closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily," it added.

Shares of Lupin ended 3.22 per cent lower at Rs 783.10 apiece on wednesday.