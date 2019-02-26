NIA files charge sheet against alleged ISIS sympathisers

The has filed a charge sheet against six alleged sympathisers of terror group in Coimbatore, officials said here on Tuesday.

It is alleged that these members of the proscribed terror group were part of a criminal conspiracy to target "Hindu leaders/ activists at Coimbatore" who are critical of the and of religious terrorism, an NIA said in a statement.

The agency has filed a charge sheet against A, Ismail S, Samsudeen, S, and before special court in Chennai, the said.

Ashiq, Ismail, Samsudeen, Mohammed Salauddin, Shadik were arrested on September 1, last year by state police when they had assembled with the intention of conducting further preparations and carrying out terrorist attacks targeting the leaders in

The case was re-registered by NIA on October 30, 2018 and investigation taken from Tamil Nadu Police, the said.

"?NIA investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons had got radicalized on the violent extremist ideology of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish and they had been propagating the same ideology over the social media," the said.

The agency said the alleged sympathisers had organised themselves into a terrorist gang since June, 2018 and furthered the activities by targeting the leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)